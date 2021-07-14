Tyler man accused of raping teen 100 times over four years requests a jury trial

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man who allegedly raped a woman more than 100 times over a four-year period requested a jury trial for next year at a hearing on Wednesday.

The hearing was held in front of 114th District Judge Austin Jackson. Jackson scheduled several trials for inmates who have been waiting for their day in court while the pandemic brought the system to a halt.

55-year-old Angelo Oneal is charged with sexual assault of a child and the victim, now in her twenties, alleged that Oneal raped her at his home more than 100 times between 2011 and 2015.

An arrest warrant obtained by KETK News alleges that he lived near the victim. The victim tried to report the alleged abuse to a close relative, but they did not believe her.

The warrant states that at one point during the abuse, Oneal was allegedly worried the victim was pregnant. He allegedly convinced her to have sex with his son so that it would give him plausible deniability.

Oneal was required to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty in Henderson County to charges of indecency with a child back in 1996. He was sentenced to eight years of probation.

He has been sitting in the Smith County Jail since late 2019 on a $250,000 bond. He will have another hearing on February 18 with a trial scheduled for February 28.

A second Tyler man on Wednesday also asked to have a trial in February on a child sexual assault charge. 26-year-old Elias Avellaneda is accused of sexually assaulting and impregnating his victim in early 2020.

His trial is currently scheduled for February 14.