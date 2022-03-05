TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler police arrested a man early Saturday morning after he allegedly attempted to kidnap his ex-wife from the Super 1 Foods near Gentry Parkway and Beckham Avenue before leading officers on a vehicle pursuit.

According to Tyler PD spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Adrian Perez, was apparently thwarted in his attempt to kidnap his ex, though it is still unclear how. When officers initially responded to the scene, they learned that the suspect had allegedly used or displayed a weapon in his kidnapping attempt.

Shortly after, officers obtained a warrant for attempted aggravated kidnapping and immediately began searching for Perez. Officers reportedly located Perez in his vehicle during a traffic stop, which is when he allegedly fled from police and led them on a car chase.

Erbaugh said that Perez later left his vehicle during the pursuit and continued to flee on foot before officers were finally able to capture and detain him.

Following his detainment, it was determined by police that Perez was allegedly intoxicated, leading to a search of his vehicle. Officers reportedly found Perez to be in possession of marijuana, as well as another unnamed controlled substance.

Perez has since been booked into the Smith County Jail on the charges of attempted aggravated kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated and evading arrest. His bond currently sits at $883,500.