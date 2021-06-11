Tyler man arrested after shooting at 3 people at apartment complex

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A man from Tyler was arrested after shooting at 3 people on Friday.

Tyler police were called to an apartment complex around 7 p.m. at 4400 Paluxy Dr.

Many people called to tell authorities information about the suspect.

Officers found the suspect, Johnathan Mitchell, 46, at the scene, and he appeared intoxicated.

According to the investigation, the man fired a pistol at some people at the apartment complex.

Nobody was hit by the bullets, and officers found shell casings at the location.

Mitchell was charged with three counts of aggravated assault. He was booked into the Smith County Jail.

The case is still being investigated.