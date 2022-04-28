TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is behind bars on several arson charges, including an accusation of damaging a home or place of worship.

According to online judicial records, 37-year-old Stanley Wilson Jr. was booked into the Smith County Jail early Wednesday morning. He faces the following charges:

One count of arson intending damage at a habitation or place of worship

two counts of arson that “recklessly causes another person to suffer bodily injury or death”

It is unknown as of this writing where the fire was set or when it occurred.

Wilson has numerous misdemeanor convictions for criminal trespassing. Arson is usually a second-degree felony in Texas, but can be charged as a first-degree felony if a home or place of worship was damaged.

Wilson is being held in the Smith County Jail on bonds that combine to $1.8 million.