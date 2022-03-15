TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man originally charged with murder from a 2020 shooting after a fight at a party pleaded down to a lesser charge on Tuesday.

23-year-old Tommy Pettigrew was charged with killing 39-year-old Christopher Bolden outside after a fight between them at Pettigrew’s house.

Pettigrew agreed to a plea deal that dropped the charge down to criminally negligent homicide, which normally carries a maximum jail time of just two years.

However, because a deadly weapon was used, it is punished as a third-degree felony which bumps the maximum sentence to 10 years under Texas law.

Pettigrew’s head attorney Thad Davidon explained to 241st District Judge Jack Skeen that the communication between the prosecutor Heath Chamness and himself was “professional.”

He also stated to Skeen the two sides investigated and negotiated for more than a year and this plea deal was possible because “both sides did their job.”

Chamness added that the case was thoroughly discussed with Tyler Police, the Bolden family and the defense team.

The plea deal stipulated that Pettigrew take the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. The original indictment for murder will be dismissed by the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.

An arrest warrant obtained by KETK News at the time of the shooting said that Bolden had left the party at one point saying he “had a bad vibe.” Pettigrew and Bolden spoke before he left, said everything “was cool”, and took a shot of liquor together before Bolden left.

Bolden later returned to the party. At some point, Pettigrew met him outside by his truck. A fight started between the two of them. When witnesses came to break it up, they heard a gunshot go off.

Bolden fell back and Pettigrew handed the gun to his girlfriend and told her to call his lawyer before driving away.

Despite multiple witnesses at the party, the arrest warrant did not list a specific reason that the two began fighting.

Investigators state in the warrant that a witness said the fight was not drug or gang-related, but rather some kind of conflict from that night.

Bolden died from his injuries eight days later and Pettigrew was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals on October 28, 2020.