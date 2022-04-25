TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was charged with intoxicated manslaughter for a wreck early Sunday morning that killed an 18-year-old girl.

An initial DPS report states that 29-year-old Justin Pierce was driving down Highway 64 roughly two miles west of Tyler just after 1:30 a.m.

18-year-old Marissa July-McCuin, a Tyler native, was trying to cross the road in the outside lane when she was allegedly hit by Pierce’s 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan, according to the report.

July-McCuin was taken to a Tyler hospital where died a few hours later from her injuries. The DPS report alleges that Pierce left the scene of the crash, but was later taken into custody.

Pierce is charged with “intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle” and “accident involving death.” He has a current pending charge of assaulting a peace officer in Smith County from 2021.

Pierce is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.