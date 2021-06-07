Tyler man charged with sex trafficking after being found with minor

Crime & Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Tyler man was arrested after he was found with a minor who is believed to be a victim of domestic sex trafficking, said information from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Brandon Lee Mon Johnson, 25, of Tyler, was arrested on June 3 for Continuous Trafficking of a Person. On Monday, he was in Smith County Jail under a $150,000 bond.

“The investigation confirmed that Johnson had been sex trafficking the minor,” the attorney general’s statement said.

The arrest was made by the United States Marshal’s Task Force in Tyler.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51