Tyler man connected to Bullard murder has trial delayed after medical examiner passes away

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man charged in connection to a 2018 murder in Bullard won’t face a jury before the end of the year.

Charles Lennon Jr, 59, is charged with tampering with evidence with intent to damage a human corpse. The case stems from a 2018 murder of 31-year-old Rachel Jackson, a Bullard resident.

Lennon’s son, Charles Lennon III, was sentenced to life in prison for her murder back in April of 2019. He hit her in the head with a tire knocker during an argument.

Lennon Jr. was originally charged with capital murder, but a grand jury refused to indict him for it. They did, however, charge him with tampering with a corpse.

Lennon Jr. told investigators he found Jackson’s body wrapped in a blanket on the porch of a mobile home and that he watched his son dump her body into a trash can.

The case came before new 114th District Court Judge Austin Jackson on Friday for a pre-trial hearing. Prosecutors announced that they would have to delay the trial until next year because the original medical examiner on the case passed away.

Lennon's trial will be delayed until next year after the medical examiner who performed the autopsy passed away.



Prosecutors trying to find a new expert witness who can testify about it. Story upcoming soon. https://t.co/dyqbS0Wze3 — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) July 23, 2021

It was unclear from the hearing when exactly the doctor died, but prosecutors are trying to a new expert witness that can testify about the autopsy.

They have attempted to contact a doctor in Fort Worth, but she is unavailable for the potential new trial date. They are currently trying to speak with another physician in Nashville, Tennessee.

Lennon Jr. will have another pre-trial hearing on January 21 and his trial is scheduled to begin January 31.