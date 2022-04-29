TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man serving 16 years for a murder conviction after a three-day trial last year was back in town regarding inaccurate transcripts from his last pre-trial hearing.

25-year-old Martin Reynolds was convicted in December for a 2017 shooting that killed 19-year-old Andrew Carpenter. Reynolds was found guilty after a three-day trial where the jury deliberated five hours.

Reynolds was with a group of several inmates regarding inaccurate transcripts of court proceedings from various stages in their cases.

All the proceedings involved the same court reporter, named only in court as “Mrs. Dickson,” who was called to the stand Friday morning to answer questions regarding each case. The hearing was held in front of 114th District Court Judge Austin Jackson, who also oversaw Reynolds’ trial.

Dickson was the court reporter for a hearing on Dec. 3, the Friday before the case went to trial. The usual court reporter for the 114th District, Brenda Fletcher, was not present for the hearing that day so Dickson was assigned.

Dickson testified that “all [the] notes disappeared. That whole day is gone,” regarding her written transcripts from Dec. 3. There are also no audio recordings from that day. She said she was worried to come forward when she realized what happened.

Judge Jackson discussed the proceedings from the hearing on the bench with Reynolds’ trial lawyer, Thad Davidson, and his appellate lawyer, who was not named. Also present was the lead prosecutor from the case Noah Coltman.

Jackson said there were no witnesses or evidence presented at the hearing and only dealt with a motion the defense filed regarding juvenile records for Carpenter. The judge said the motion, along with his ruling, were both in writing and it seemed the two sets of attorneys agreed on the overall proceedings from December 3.

Judge Jackson says he believes it’s “an insignificant portion of the record,” but also says he has no authority over how the 12th Court of Appeals might rule.



Jackson said it appeared in his mind the hearing was “an insignificant part of the record” since the motion and ruling were in writing, but he had little authority over how the Texas 12th Court of Appeals would handle the discrepancy.

Reynolds is currently serving a 16-year sentence for Carpenter’s murder at the Holliday Unit down in Huntsville. He is appealing his conviction and will be first eligible for parole in 2025.