TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was found guilty this week of domestic violence by choking by a Smith County jury.

Thomas Owens Jr., 39 of Tyler, was arrested in September 2022 after officials said he became angry at his girlfriend over an oscillating fan before they went to bed and started a verbal argument that turned physical.

According to a release from the Smith County District Attorney’s Office, the fight turned physical when Owens pushed her, causing her to fall and hit a sink. Officials said he then “got on top of her and placed his hands around her neck, cutting off her airway” before she was able to get away and call authorities.

Deputies responded to the scene, and officials said Owens was arrested and admitted there was a “scuffle” and that he “might have grabbed her.”

Owens’ trial began on Monday and officials said the jury heard testimony from the victim who said the assault was the scariest night of her life.

His punishment will be decided by Judge Reeve Jackson, and sentencing has been set for Nov. 27. He faces up to 20 years in prison due to a prior conviction for assault family violence in Cherokee County.