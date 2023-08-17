TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Tyler man was found guilty of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in a crash that killed 20-year-old Tamyra Campbell in September 2021.

Christopher Hardy Jr., 28, was convicted for hitting a parked car at the intersection of Plantation Drive and Spring Branch Drive, causing a crash that killed his passenger.

Initial investigation into the crash revealed that Hardy was driving a black Dodge Charger with Campbell as his passenger.

He was indicted in February 2022. According to the 475th District Court, the punishment phase will begin Friday morning.