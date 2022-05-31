TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for a murder that took place back in 2020.

19-year-old Kobe Warthsaw was found guilty by a Smith County jury last week after a three-day trial in the 241st District Court.

Warthsaw was arrested in 2020 after a shooting that killed 21-year-old Draveon McCullough. According to officers at the time, McCullough knocked on Warthsasw’s door on Vance Street and a fight started.

During the fight, McCullough was shot and killed. Officers at the scene found a large amount of drugs.

After his conviction, McCullough was sentenced to 40 years in prison.