Tyler man in Aryan Circle pleads guilty to violent assault of another, plotting to sell firearms to convicted felon

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A member of Aryan Circle pleaded guilty on Thursday to the violent assault of a man and conspiring to sell firearms to a convicted felon.

Rodney Shane Holt, known as “Turbo,” 48, of Tyler, Texas plead to the crimes. Holt carried out the assault because he is a member of the AC gang, said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei for the Eastern District of Texas and Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

Holt was part of the planning and violent beating of another AC member who wanted to join another gang. This broke the AC’s rules. Multiple gang members attacked the individual, “X”, to remove them from the gang, added the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Holt also sold many high caliber guns to convicted felons.

Eulalio Torres-Cadenas, known as “Yayo,” 43, of Mexico, also plead guilty on April 19 for working with members of the AC and other individuals to sell methamphetamine. He had about 500 grams or more of a mixture that had meth.

“Today’s pleas demonstrate the unfortunate truth that violence and the drug trade go hand-in-hand,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “The Department of Justice and its state and local partners will continue to take a hard line against organized criminal gangs and their enablers.”

Court documents also demonstrated that Torres-Cadenas provided an AC member with between 1.5 and 5 kilograms of meth, multiple times in 2016 in Houston, Texas. Then, an AC member gave the drugs to others from the gang and people in Louisiana.

The drug offense that Torres-Cadenas pleaded to was part of Operation Noble Virtue, which is an investigation that has focused on the AC leadership.

The AC is a violent, white supremacist organization that originated in the Texas Department of Corrections and operates in federal prisons across the country, as well as outside prisons in states including Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Missouri. The AC enforces its rules and promotes discipline among its members, prospects, and associates through murder, attempted murder, assault, and threats. Members, and oftentimes associates, are required to follow the orders of higher-ranking members without question.