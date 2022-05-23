TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man accused of punching his ex-wife and threatening her life while trying to kidnap her has been indicted by a Smith County grand jury.

37-year-old Adrian Perez is charged with attempted kidnapping and has been in custody since early March. According to a warrant obtained by KETK News at the time, Perez’s ex-wife ran from his home after sustaining “serious bodily injury inflicted upon her by [him].”

The victim was able to drive to a Super 1 Foods on Gentry Parkway where a friend came to pick her up. The documents say that she planned to leave her car at the store and then be taken to a safe home.

However, Perez had followed her, according to the warrant, and cut them off in the parking lot. He then allegedly grabbed her from the car by her hair, punched her in the face and torso, then threatened to kill her while dragging her to his truck.

Perez then fled the scene, but an employee in the parking lot witnessed the attack and called the police. Officers were able to pull images from store security footage.

Officers reportedly located Perez in his vehicle during a traffic stop, which is when he allegedly fled from police and led them on a car chase.

He eventually bailed out of the car and tried to run away, but police were able to capture him and take Perez back to jail. His next court date has not yet been set.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400. You can also visit the East Texas Crisis Center here.