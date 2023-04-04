TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man has been indicted for child endangerment months after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated second offense at the same time his 1-year-old daughter was found on Rhones Quarter Road.

Paul Hanna, 37, was indicted for second-degree felony child endangerment on March 23. In January, police were called to the scene where a child had been reportedly found on the side of the road still strapped into her car seat.

Tyler police said they received a call shortly after about a drunk driver in the parking lot of the CEFCO gas station on Troup Highway. It was later discovered that the driver, identified as Hanna, was the father of the toddler found on the side of the road, police said at the time.

The child was unharmed and taken to be with family members, and Hanna was booked into Smith County Jail where he remains as of April 4.