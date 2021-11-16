Tyler man pleads guilty after disabled daughter suffers frostbite during winter storm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man pleaded guilty on Monday to causing injury to his disabled daughter during the winter storm earlier this year.

Glenn Caldwell, Jr., 45, was originally arrested in April after a police investigation led to the discovery that he had neglected to get medical care for his 17-year-old, mentally disabled daughter, whose feet were severely frostbitten following the brutal winter storm in February. He was charged with injury to a child/disabled individual by omission and has been held in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

According to the warrant, Caldwell delayed treatment for his daughter’s condition for over a week, despite knowing that her feet had been bleeding and were swollen and discolored. By the time he got his daughter to UT Health Tyler, her feet has to be amputated.

Caldwell admitted to police that his daughter had complained about her feet hurting throughout the week and that she even woke him up several times in the middle of the night telling him she was in pain. He also admitted to being aware of his daughter leaving a trail of blood that led from her bedroom to the living room and the bathroom.

A neighbor even called Caldwell on Feb. 26 saying the girl was “crawling on the ground outside the trailer house.” He told investigators that the pipes had busted in the trailer and their only source of water was a faucet outside the home.

The investigation also revealed that there had been two electric heaters in the home, neither of which were located in the daughter’s room, even though her bedroom had a broken window that allowed cold air in.

In an attempt to keep warm, the girl slept in the living room and used the electric oven for heat. The window had been missing since the family moved into the trailer on December 1, 2020.

The victim’s feet were amputated on March 2 at UT Health Tyler and the warrant states they were “black, swollen, and bleeding.” When asked why he waited so long to get her held, Caldwell replied he kept “putting it off, and putting it off.”

Caldwell pleaded guilty to the 1st degree felony charge on Monday and now faces sentencing for his crime in January.