Tyler man pleads guilty for possession, distribution of cocaine, faces up to 20 years in prison

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man plead guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

33-year-old Cory Jsamard Ford distributed both cocaine and methamphetamine in Smith County.

Ford was indicted on Nov. 2. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of an investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety-CID and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson.