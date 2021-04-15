Tyler man pleads guilty to 2018 double murder, sentenced to life in prison

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man charged with murdering two people nearly three years ago pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison Thursday afternoon.

Harvey Louis Martin admitted to killing Krista Newman, 25, of Frankston, and Caleb McGrady, 26, of Tyler back in 2018. He confessed to local police after he was arrested.

Martin was soft-spoken during the nearly hour-long hearing and only talked when he was prompted. He wiped away tears and put his hands over his face when family members of Newman and McCrady gave statements.

Prosecutors had finished DNA testing in the case through Dallas labs back in January and had announced they were ready to go through with the case.

Defense attorney Zach Davis said at the time that he was reviewing reports and would wait to see if he needed to file any additional motions. It is unclear if he did in the three months since that hearing and Thursday’s plea deal.

Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman had said last year that they would not pursue the death penalty in Martin’s case. Part of the plea deal took the charge of capital murder away and replaced it with simple first-degree murder.

According to a warrant, Martin shot Newman and McGrady while they were leaving a house party in the 2300 block of Ridgewood Drive, just off the east side of Loop 323.

Two people who were with Newman and McGrady saw Martin’s truck drive away from the scene. Martin then drove himself to the Tyler Police Department, turned himself in, and told officers that the gun used was in his truck.

Last year, an exam was given to Martin to determine if he was competent to stand trial. A psychologist questioned him and found that he was fit.