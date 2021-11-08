Tyler man pleads guilty to beating friend unconscious for being a ‘snitch’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler case that saw multiple young men charged with beating a friend unconscious for being a “snitch” has had its first sentence handed down.

17-year-old Jesus Tinoco pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to four years in prison by 7th District Court Judge Kerry Russell.

A warrant obtained by KETK News back in April said that Victor Villegas was at the victim’s house because he was dating his sister. KETK News is withholding the name of the victim.

The couple began arguing so the victim called the police. Officers arrested Villegas at the scene because he already had a warrant out for his arrest.

The documents say that just after midnight on March 15, the victim met with Tinoco and Alexander Villegas, Victor’s brother. They suggested that he go with them to Hillside Park in north Tyler. The warrant stated the following:

“When they arrived, there were several other individuals in the park… they all started hitting him. While they were beating him, they said something about him being a snitch.” EXCERPT FROM ARREST WARRANT FOR JESUS TINOCO

The victim told police that Gray pulled a gun to his head and threatened to shoot him. He then said that Gray hit him in the head with the gun which knocked him out.

When the victim woke up, he had been put in the concrete drainage ditch that is next to the park. His billfold, with $200 inside, had also been taken. He accused the following people of being involved:

Daymond Gray, 18

Jesus Tinoco, 17

Andres Urrutia , 19

, 19 Alexander Villegas, 18

Three other unidentified men

Gray is currently scheduled to go to trial next week. Urrutia was arrested in July for capital murder for an unrelated shooting during a robbery. Villegas is due to have a hearing in front of Russell at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.

The victim identified Gray in a police line-up of photos because he had only known him for a few weeks. The warrant says that the victim picked him “immediately, without any hesitation… as the one that hit him with the gun.”

Police found a security video of the seven men beating him, but it did not show the suspects’ faces.

Two days after the assault, Alexander visited Victor in prison and told him on a recorded phone call that “[the victim] was pistol-whipped.”

That same day, Urrutia also confirmed the robbery on a recorded jail phone call, according to the warrant. He told Villegas that they threw the victim into the ditch. He didn’t want to give any more details “because the phone was recorded.”

While Gray and Tinoco have been charged, there is no arrest record for Urrutia or Alexander Villegas available online. The documents also did not offer potential identities for the other three men at the scene.