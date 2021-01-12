Tyler man who was in standoff pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking charges

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 36-year-old Nasir Saleh-Saad Jabr, also known as “Nemo,” appeared in court Tuesday to plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a press release from U.S. prosecutors.

Jabr was arrested Dec. 3, 2019 after a 4-hour armed standoff with law enforcement at the Econo Lodge parking lot on Loop 323 in Tyler. Officials used a flash-bang to get the suspect out of the vehicle in which he was taken off by ambulance.

When he was arrested, police found him to be in possession of 111.2 grams of methamphetamine and three firearms.

According to information presented in court, Jabr admitted he was responsible for possessing and distributing more than 50, but less than 150 grams of methamphetamine.

37-year-old Ralph Paul Pressley, III, known as “Lil’ Paul,” and 39-year-old Tammy Lynn Dilbeck of Troup have also recently pled guilty to violations of federal drug trafficking laws.