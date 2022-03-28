TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Tyler man pleaded guilty on Monday to child exploitation violations, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced.

Daniel Dylan Skipworth, 20, pleaded guilty to transporting a 13-year-old girl from Alabama to engage in sexual activity. Skipworth reportedly admitted in court that in April 2021, he transported a 13-year-old he met online from the state of Alabama to his residence in Tyler to commit the offense of sexual abuse of a minor.

According to a press release, Skipworth’s conviction is the result of a cooperative effort involving the FBI, Tyler Police Department, and the Smith County District Attorney’s Office, who undertook the investigation after analyzing GPS data associated with the phone of a child who had been reported missing by her foster parents in Alabama.

U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston, FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno and Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman all released statements regarding the conviction:

“Children in our community are safer today than yesterday. Parents must be aware that dangerous predators lurk behind computer screens in our homes. Like protecting our children who play at the park, we too must take precaution to protect our most vulnerable population in the cyber-world. Law enforcement places protecting children at our highest priority. To those who harm children, we will find you, arrest you, prosecute you and, seek the harshest punishment for you.” U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston

“No child should ever have to go through this, and we will do all that we can to ensure that vulnerable members of our community are protected from those who seek to do them harm. The defendant will be held accountable for his egregious actions, and we will remain committed to investigating anyone who exploits children.” FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno

“The Smith County District Attorney’s Office is grateful for the cooperation of federal and local law enforcement to protect society and this child victim, while ensuring that the defendant is held accountable as a convicted sex offender.” Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman

Skipworth faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life, as well as having to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.