Tyler man sentenced 12 years for setting fire to Coker Enterprise building

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dand “David” Cruz Woods plead guilty and was sentenced 12 years for setting fire to the Coker Enterprise building on Oct, 12.

Woods was arrested with a second degree felony 10 days after on Oct. 23 and was booked in the Smith County jail.

On Jan. 12 the grand jury then handed down an indictment.

The October 12 fire was the second fire at Coker Enterprises in which happened less than two weeks than the first one on Sept. 30.

It is not known whether Woods is connected to both fires.