Tyler man sentenced to 10 years in prison after wreck, multiple DWI convictions

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A 37-year-old Tyler man who rolled his car over in 2020 while driving while intoxicated was sentenced to 10 years in state prison in a Henderson County court, the district attorney announced Thursday.

According to court records, Cortez Demond Cooper was involved in a one-vehicle rollover on FM 314 on July 10, 2020. Trooper Jesus Sandoval, who responded to the crash, said he detected a strong odor of alcohol and that the results of a sobriety test showed his alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

Cooper was charged with driving while intoxicated third offence or more. He had multiple prior DWI convictions in Smith and Anderson counties.

“Drunk driving costs lives and robs families of their loved ones,” said Henderson County District Attorney Jenny Palmer. “DWIs are 100% preventable and we take them very seriously.”