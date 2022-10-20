TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Devonte Crawford-Milton, 25, was sentenced Thursday to 14 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly hit a woman with his car in the parking lot of the Troup Highway Fuzzy’s in March, according to judicial records.

Crawford-Milton was allegedly denied entrance to the Fuzzy’s because he was intoxicated, according to a warrant. He then allegedly got into a car and began trying to hit people with it in the parking lot, documents say.

According to documents, two people that tried to remove Crawford-Milton from the car were unsuccessful before the victim attempted to intervene and was hit by the car.

The victim had minor injuries and was taken to a Tyler hospital.

Crawford-Milton was also given a six-year sentence for evading arrest in January and two 10-year sentences for two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that will be served concurrently, according to court records.