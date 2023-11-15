TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to injury to a child.

Lasabien Ford, 26, was arrested in January after an 8-month long search in the case where he was accused of hitting his infant son.

According to his arrest warrant, Ford had held down the infant’s mother while she was holding the child and “continued to swing at her” resulting in the child being struck in the head with his fist.

The warrant said the child went to the ER where a skull fracture was discovered.