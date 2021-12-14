Tyler man sentenced to 25 years in prison for robbing gas station

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man pleaded guilty on Tuesday after being involved in robbing a gas station in January. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Francisco Vallejo, 21, was sentenced by Judge Jack Skeen Jr. for robbing a Valero gas station in Tyler on Jan. 26. Samuel Garcia, 42, and Gilbert Garcia, 53 of Smith County were both also charged in the incident. According to police, three men went inside the store. Later, one suspect pointed a gun at the store clerk who then gave him cash. All three left the scene in a Nissan Armada.

On Tuesday, Vallejo pleaded guilty to other charges such as a revocation of probation for the offense of burglary of habitation. The state sentenced Vallejo to 10 years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Vallejo also pleaded guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity and two possession of controlled substance charges, which are 3rd-degree felonies.

Earlier this year, he was previously charged with aggravated robbery and his bond was set at $750,000. He was booked into the Smith County Jail.