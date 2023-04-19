TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, a Tyler man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault of public servant.

Jonathan Lizarraga-Romero was sentenced in the 114th District Court of Smith County on two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant. The charges stem from a high-speed chase that Lizarraga-Romero led several law enforcement agencies on across Smith and Cherokee Counties in April 2022.

According to a release, once officials were able to corner Lizarraga-Romero in a Tyler apartment complex, Lizarraga-Romero shot at police as they attempted to detain him.

Lizarraga-Romero was facing a life sentence and pleaded guilty to the charges. He asked the jury to determine an appropriate punishment, the release stated.

After a two day trial, the jury sentenced Lizarraga-Romero to 30 years in prison.