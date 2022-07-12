TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for kidnapping and raping a woman back in March 2021.

50-year-old Michael Timmons pleaded guilty to three charges in court on Tuesday, including sexual assault, assaulting a family or household member and kidnapping.

According to a warrant obtained by KETK News, Timmons and the victim had been living in a tent for at least three days at the end of a dead-end road in Tyler. She told investigators Timmons used quilts to partially cover up two tents that he set up just away from public view while she was held captive.

The victim told detectives that they got into a fight and hit her over the head with a broken broom handle, per the warrant. It also stated that the woman had “injuries to her face, arms, and legs” and there was “a laceration to her forehead and… bruising and swelling to her right eye.”

The warrant also said that during repeated beatings, he threatened to “kill and burn her” and also “threatened to do things to her family.”

She also said Timmons had beaten her in the past. According to the warrant, the victim said he would continuously sexually assault her in the tent, despite her trying to fight him off. The documents also state that the woman accused Timmons of making her take meth against her will and that he “becomes violent” when high.

She finally got away after convincing him to let her go to clean up and charge their phone in a Family Dollar, where she went inside and reportedly pleaded for help while Timmons ran away, according to the document.

Officer Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department said officers captured him later when he returned to the tent.

“We did find evidence when we got there of what the victim said about being tied up. We found evidence of what the victim said that she was struck with, and we found evidence of where she said she was sexually assaulted. So, we did find quite a bit of evidence,” said Erbaugh.

Timmons was arrested on March 12, 2021 and indicted by a grand jury on on May 24, 2021.