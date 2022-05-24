TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man will spend decades behind bars after pleading guilty to murder on Monday.

22-year-old Demarkus Bircher entered guilty pleas to one charge each of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was arrested in January 2021 after Smith County deputies found two men shot in the Chapel Hill area. The victims were identified as 48-year-old Argusta Stansell, a Winona native, and 41-year-old Kendrick Gill, of Tyler.

Both were taken to Tyler hospitals, but Stansell later died from his injuries. Bircher was sentenced to 35 years in prison for his death.

As part of his plea deal, he also received a 20-year sentence for the aggravated assault charge, but it will run concurrently with the murder charge.