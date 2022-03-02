TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to several child prostitution charges.

26-year-old Brandon Johnson entered his plea before 7th District Court Judge Kerry Russell. He admitted to committing human trafficking, child prostitution and child sexual assault.

He was arrested back in June of 2021 after an investigation by the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Marshals.

Judicial records show that he was sentenced to 40 years in prison for all three charges and they will be served concurrently.

There was a separate human trafficking story that led to charges in Tyler over the weekend. A Tyler man and woman were charged with kidnapping for allegedly taking two girls to Shreveport so they could be sex trafficked.

27-year-old Aaron Wallace and 22-year-old Teresa Fletcher are each charged with two counts of kidnapping with bonds set at $500,000 for both of them. If convicted, they are both facing up to 20 years in prison.