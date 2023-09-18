TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to first-degree felony injury to a child.

Joshua Meekings, 27, was initially arrested in May 2022 after, according to his arrest affidavit, his 4-year-old stepson suffered third-degree burns in a bathtub while in his care.

The affidavit said that despite Meekings claim that he left the child in the bathtub while he went into another room to play video games, it is believed that he held the child down in the bathtub causing the burns on up to 36% of the child’s body.

Meekings was indicted on Aug. 11, 2022 and pleaded guilty to injury to a child on Monday before he was sentenced to 40 years in prison.