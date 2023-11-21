TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Monday for sexual assault of a child.

Adyson Fuentes, 37 of Tyler, was arrested in July 2022 after a 12-year-old told her mother he had raped her, according to his arrest warrant.

The warrant said the child had waited a few weeks to report what happened because “she was afraid of Fuentes because he had been to jail.”

Tyler PD investigated the report against Fuentes, who was described at the time as the boyfriend of a family friend, and the warrant said they found evidence that supported the victim’s statements.

Fuentes was soon after booked into Smith County Jail for the charges, and on Monday, pleaded guilty to two charges of first-degree felony sexual assault of a child.