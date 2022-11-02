TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Tyler man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 50 years in prison in a Smith County court on Wednesday for the death of a woman in September 2021.

Javier Valenzuela-Avila, 21, was sentenced for the murder of Laura Garcia, who was 25.

Garcia’s body was found on Sept. 4, 2021, when police responded to a welfare concern in the 1300 block of East Dawson Street.

Valenzuela-Avila was admitted to a local hospital under police custody for self-inflicted wounds. He was arrested on Sept. 5, 2021 and booked into the Smith County Jail on a murder warrant with a $1 million bond.