TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Wednesday morning for his role in a child abuse case after originally being charged with capital murder.

In a case that Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman called “highly emotional,” 41-year-old Manuel Williams will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for the death of his 3-year-old daughter. Courtnie Williams, the victim’s mother, is also charged and her case is still pending.

Putman had announced last year that he was initially seeking the death penalty for Manuel Williams before Wednesday’s plea hearing. Williams officially pleaded guilty to an Injury to a Child charge.

“Unfortunately, the way the law is in Texas right now, they make the death penalty very difficult for people who murder children. I don’t think the law should be that way. But that’s the way it is.“ Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman

Putman also said that the 50-year sentence with no opportunity to appeal is “a guaranteed sentence.” The law states that Williams must serve at least half that sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Under Texas law, when a jury decides whether to sentence a defendant to death, one of the questions they must answer is if there is a probability that he/she would commit acts of violence in the future while behind bars.

Putman said that there have been cases involving child murderers where the argument was made that the likelihood of violence is not as high since there are no children in prison. He did not cite a specific case.

“I think that’s a ridiculous argument,” he said.

While not involving children, a similar argument was made in the case involving former CHRISTUS nurse William Davis who was convicted of murdering multiple heart surgery patients in Tyler.

His defense team argued in the punishment phase of the trial that the odds of Davis committing acts of violence in prison were significantly lowered because he would not have access to medical equipment.

The jury in that case still sentenced Davis to death after roughly two hours of debate.