Tyler man sentenced to 7 years in prison for pawning stolen items from man with dementia he treated

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was sentenced to 7 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to pawning stolen items he took from a dementia patient under his care.

The sentence was handed down by 241st District Judge Jack Skeen, who recently announced that he would be retiring at the end of his term.

Delbert Simpson Jr., 35, had been treating a man who was suffering from Parkinson’s and dementia since February 2018. His family became suspicious in September 2019 when they called the Smith County Sheriff’s Office to document that several items in their home had turned up missing.

“This had been going on for quite some time before the family started realizing that these items were missing” LARRY CHRISTIAN, PUBLIC INFORMATION OFFICER, SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News, the man’s daughter called back one week later to say that more items were missing and that they would like to file an additional report and to press charges.

The family then discovered that several items of theirs were sold at the Cash America Pawn of Tyler #03 store back in July. The warrant states that some of them were a wedding band and a revolver and that Simpson had sold them.

“It makes you angry, you know as a law enforcement officer we take exception to people committing any crime but what makes you even angrier is when crimes are committed against those who are most vulnerable” LARRY CHRISTIAN, PUBLIC INFORMATION OFFICER, SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The victim’s daughter and son-in-law then found that some of the items sold were from their house, which was next door. They told investigators that Simpson never had permission to be in their home. Several guns were sold to the multiple pawn shops throughout the area, which included:

Remington rifle and a Remington shotgun

Smith & Wesson revolver

Browning shotgun

Charter Arms revolver

Taurus pistol

Simpson has a lengthy criminal record, with multiple misdemeanor convictions for theft as well as pleading guilty to forgery back in 2012.

He was also convicted of injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent to commit bodily injury back in April 2016.

He claimed to investigators that he some of the items he pawned were given to him by the victim’s wife when they couldn’t pay him money for treatment. Simpson then declined to be interviewed by investigators.