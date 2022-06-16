TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for a 2019 shooting that killed his father.

39-year-old Tony Chase shot his father, 51-year-old Edward Blaylock, at his home in January 2019. The two had gotten into an argument, which escalated to Chase shooting Blaylock seven times.

Chase claimed his father was lunging at him and said in a 911 call he “feared for his life.”

Smith County prosecutors said Chase had multiple opportunities to de-escalate the situation, including when he walked out of the room to get the gun. Assistant District Attorney Noah Coltman called it a “cold-blooded murder.”

The jury, comprised of six men and six women, convicted Chase on Wednesday in only 30 minutes.