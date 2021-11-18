DA: Tyler man sentenced to life in prison after kidnapping girlfriend in hotel room, assaulting her

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Patrick Johnson, 42, of Tyler was sentenced to life in prison by a Smith County jury on Wednesday for the offenses of aggravated kidnapping and continuous violence against a family member.

The evidence presented by Assistant District Attorneys Noah Coltman and Emil Mikkelsen indicated that in April of 2018, Johnson confined his girlfriend in a hotel room for hours where he repeatedly assaulted her by hitting her in the face and strangling her, which caused her to lose consciousness. His girlfriend was only able to make her escape after she showed Johnson that she had dialed 911, leading him to flee the scene.

Evidence of Johnson’s violent criminal history was also presented to the jury, showing his multiple convictions of domestic battery and strangulation in the state of Louisiana. He has had numerous charges in Smith County as well, ranging from possession of marijuana to driving while intoxicated to fleeing from a police officer, among others.