Tyler man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of a child

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of a child late last week.

72-year-old David Donley was convicted back in August of the crime by a jury after a two-day trial in front of 7th District Judge Kerry Russell.

The jury heard evidence from lead detective Aaron Hinton with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and from interviews at the Smith County Children’s Advocacy Center.

Judge Russell held a sentencing hearing on Friday, Sept. 17. After reviewing the pre-sentence report prepared by Assistant District Attorney Richard Vance, he agreed with their recommendation of life in prison.

It was the second recent trial victory for Vance, who was the lead prosecutor against former Smith County Constable Joshua Black, who was convicted last week of official oppression.

Black was sentenced to six months in jail for offering sexual favors instead of monetary payment for his supervised visitation business.