Tyler man sentenced to more than 11 years for cocaine trafficking, firearm violations

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was sentenced to 11 years federal prison for cocaine trafficking and firearm violations.

Johnny Lee Wickware, 38, pleaded guilty on April 29. Wickware was sentenced to 76 months in federal prison for the drug charge and 60 for the firearms violation for a total of 136 months or roughly 11 years and 3 months.

“Today’s sentence is another fine example of how the Eastern District deals with drug dealers, particular those that use firearms during their drug crimes,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “We will continue to bring cases like this to ensure the continued safety of the greater Tyler area.”

According to information presented in court, from October 2019 through June 2020, Wickware was part of a conspiracy to distribute cocaine in the Smith County area.

During that time, Wickware allegedly sold drugs on at least five different occasions, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. They said that during one of those transactions, Wickware also sold a pistol and ammunition.

Wickware was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 21.