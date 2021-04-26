Tyler man stole nearly $40K from GNC over 9-month period

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man confessed to police that he stole nearly $40,000 over the course of nine months from GNC, a local vitamin and supplements store.

David Moore, 35, came under suspicion after the store hired a new accountant, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News. The location is the Loop 323 shopping center that includes CiCi’s Pizza.

The warrant said that the accountant found discrepancies with night deposits that were made after the store closed. At night, an employee “will clear the cash drawer and place the money in a sealed bag with a deposit slip for the bank showing how much money is there.”

It was discovered that Moore “would change the deposit slip to show a lower amount of cash, and take cash from the bag and keep it.”

He confessed to his boss when he was confronted and then repeated it to police detectives when they questioned him.

Moore said that he got behind in child support payments and also was facing medical debt. He told them he “made stupid mistakes” and that he was trying to “find a way out of the situation.

The thefts took place between July 1, 2020, and March 14, 2021, and totaled $39,559.67.

Moore was arrested last week on April 21 and posted a $50,000 bond. He is charged with theft of property between $30,000 and less than $150,000.

It is a third-degree felony in Texas and he is facing ten years in prison.