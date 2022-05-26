TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man wanted for murder after a woman was found dead in an apartment on Wednesday was arrested by Lindale Police early Thursday morning.

49-year-old David Thompson was taken into custody after a warrant was signed for his arrest by 114th District Judge Austin Jackson.

On Wednesday, Tyler PD officers found the body of 40-year-old Jaci Wilkerson, a Smith County woman, at The Lodge Apartments on South Broadway Ave. Detectives said the attack “was not random” and believed Thompson and Wilkerson knew each other.

He was booked into the Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond. It’s unclear from judicial records if he has been assigned a lawyer as of this writing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.