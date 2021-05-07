Tyler man who broke the ribs of police officer sentenced to 45 years in prison

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A 35-year-old Tyler man, who injured a police officer trying to arrest him, was sentenced to 45 years in prison for a drug crime, the district attorney’s office announced Friday.

A Smith County jury sentenced Anthony Bendy Jr. after he was found guilty of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance with a Deadly Weapon.

On May 1, 2020, a Tyler police officer who pulled Bendy over for a traffic violation. When a second officer arrived, Bendy grabbed from the car a bag filled with methamphetamine, crack cocaine, powder cocaine and other drugs; a gun, digital scale, and over $1,800, said the district attorney’s office.

Once out of the car, Bendy hit one of the officers in the face and gave the other a concussion and broken ribs when he slammed him to the pavement.

According to testimony, Bendy tried to take the gun of the officer he slammed to the ground and then ran away.

Four days later, detectives with the Tyler Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety lured Bendy to a hotel after posing on Facebook as a woman interested in him and made the arrest.

Bendy also was charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant, judicial records show. He previously has been charged with assault, engaging in organized criminal activity and drug crimes.

Bendy will be eligible for parole in 22.5 years.