Tyler murder suspect added to DPS Most Wanted Fugitives list

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — A Tyler man wanted in connection with a shooting death in Tyler has been added to the Texas DPS 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Dakevian Beniot Scroggins, 27, is wanted for capital murder, evading arrest/detention and a parole violation. He is one of two men accused of fatally shooting 33-year-old Christopher Frank Eiglebiger on May 13 at a home on Crosby Street near CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

Zaccheus Dunn, 23, was arrested for the shooting just two days later.

Scroggins has evaded arrest. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has tattoos on both of his upper arms.

Tyler PD earlier said earlier that Scroggins should be considered armed and dangerous. In addition to Tyler, Scroggins has ties to other areas of East Texas, including Garrison, Nacogdoches and Whitehouse.

He currently has warrants from other law enforcement agencies, including an active parole violation warrant issued by the Texas Boards of Pardons/Parole in Austin. His criminal history also includes felony convictions for assault against a public servant and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Anyone with information on Scroggins’ whereabouts, or with additional information in this case, is encouraged to contact Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or CrimeStoppers at 903-597-CUFF (2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.

A cash reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by Texas Crime Stoppers for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous. Smith County Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Scroggins’ arrest.

To be eligible for the Texas Crime Stoppers cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods: