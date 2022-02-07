TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man who used to live in Tyler has been indicted on an intoxicated manslaughter charge stemming from a deadly crash in December, according to online court records.

27-year-old Christopher Hardy is accused of hitting a car that was parked at the intersection of Plantation Drive and Spring Branch Drive back in September 2021.

An investigation into the crash revealed that 27-year-old Christopher Hardy Jr. was driving a black Dodge Charger with Campbell as a passenger.

Hardy has a lengthy arrest record and was at one time in Smith County facing a capital murder charge for a shooting in 2017.

Four years ago, Hardy was accused in a shooting at the Chelsea Creek Apartment. It left one man dead and two others injured.

However, charges were dropped against him two years later after Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said there “was a significant change in statements made by key witnesses.”

Hardy does not have his next court date set but if he is convicted, he could serve up to 20 years in prison.