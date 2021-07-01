Tyler PD charges man wounded in Friday shooting with murder

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police detectives have named a second suspect in the Friday night shooting that left one dead and two others wounded.

Jaderick Willis, photo courtesy of Tyler PD

21-year-old Jaderick Willis from Jacksonville has an arrest warrant for murder with a $750,000 bond.

Willis was listed as a victim in the shooting originally, along with 20-year-old Jalen Cavitt from Alabama. Both were in stable condition.

Another suspect was identified earlier this week as 22-year-old Dycorrian Wayne Lofton of Jacksonville.

Dycorrian Lofton, photo courtesy of Tyler PD

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous, police say.

If anybody has any information on his whereabouts please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Further criminal charges are pending in this case. It remains open and under investigation.

Police have maintained since the night of the shooting that they believe there were multiple shooters. They say that more than 50 shots were fired in total.

Tyler police said the shooting happened after 11:30 p.m. while the business was still open. There were large birthday parties, families and children still inside the business.

According to Andy Erbaugh with Tyler PD, chaos broke out when people began to fight in the parking lot.

“People were yelling ‘fight, fight fight,’” Erbaugh said. “People were running into New Orleans Daiquiri. Then the shooting started.”

At one point, several people were running through the parking lot and firing weapons. The shooters exchanged gun fire as they ran north and took cover behind cars.

The shooting happened Friday at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiri on Troup Highway. Tylsha Brown was shot twice while celebrating her 46th birthday and died from her wounds.