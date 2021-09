TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department have detained a possible suspect after finding a 25-year-old woman dead in a home.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, around 7:50 a.m., officers with Tyler PD responded to a residence in the 1300 block of E. Dawson Street on a welfare concern.

When police arrived, they found Laura Garcia, of Tyler, dead from an apparent homicide.

Tyler police said more information will be released as it becomes available.