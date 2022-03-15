TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department identified and are searching for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash from Feb. 19.

18-year-old Chatiryn Akerra Butler, of Tyler, was the driver of the suspect vehicle.

Police have obtained a warrant for her arrest for accident involving death, a second-degree felony with a $100,000 bond.

Butler drives a 2006 to 2007 Toyota Camry and the vehicle is likely to have front-end damage and a possibly damaged windshield.

She was accused of hitting a woman in the 1200 block of North Broadway Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

The victim, Kelsey Hise, 30, of Tyler, was found lying in the road with major injuries. There were pieces from the vehicle that struck her lying near her. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

If anyone has any information on Butler’s whereabouts they are asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.