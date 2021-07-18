TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man died due to unknown circumstances at a Tyler ISD job site at the Tyler Legacy tennis courts Saturday afternoon.
A Tyler Police Department spokesperson said the man died while working and other workers were present.
Tyler PD said the man was sent of autopsy and that they don’t have an identification for the man as of this writing.
The man’s cause of death is still being determined.
This story is developing. KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.
- Lufkin PD investigating ‘accidental’ shooting death of woman
- Multiple injuries after shooting outside Washington Nationals stadium, game suspended, police say
- Tyler PD investigating after man dies while working at Tyler Legacy High School campus job site
- Tyler hosts East Texas boxing showcase two decades in the making
- Sunday Forecast: Hot & humid afternoon