Tyler PD investigating after man dies while working at Tyler Legacy High School campus job site

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man died due to unknown circumstances at a Tyler ISD job site at the Tyler Legacy tennis courts Saturday afternoon.

A Tyler Police Department spokesperson said the man died while working and other workers were present.

Tyler PD said the man was sent of autopsy and that they don’t have an identification for the man as of this writing.

The man’s cause of death is still being determined.

This story is developing. KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.

KFXK Fox 51