Tyler PD investigating after teen killed in overnight shooting

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 17-year-old was shot and killed at his home in the 3200 block of Omega Dr. at around 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

Tyler police said that it was determined that there was an altercation outside the home when Jesse McNeely, 17, of Tyler, was shot.

McNeely was taken to Christus Mother Frances where he died from his wounds.

Tyler Police detectives and Crime Scene investigators arrived on scene and are working the case. No suspects have been arrested at this time.

The Tyler Police Deparment asked that if anyone has any information regarding the case to call at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833. The case remains under investigation.