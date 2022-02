TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are investigating a hit-and-run after a person was hit by a vehicle on Saturday night.

The person was hit on North Broadway Avenue near Queen Street around 7:30 p.m., according to officials.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but it is not yet known the extent of their injuries.

Tyler PD do not have a description of the vehicle that hit the person at this time.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.